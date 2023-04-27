High Point Village is having their AbiliTEA party on May 7 at Eberly Brooks Events. This hat worthy event will include tea, finger foods, and a fashion show with the Villagers walking the run way dressed by Dillard’s. Plus, their will be handmade items that you can purchase from the Villager Marketplace with a donation. Tickets and tables are available at highpointvillage.com/tea. High Point’s Mission, “To create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship and achieve their full potential.”