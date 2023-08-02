LUBBOCK, Texas—Now is a great time to roll up your sleeves and give back. Hill & loppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock in collaboration with Vitalant is hosting their 6th annual community blood drive. All donors will receive a sweet treat from Kurbside. This blood drive takes place Saturday, August 12 with appointments from 9:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Hill and Ioppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock located at 4211 85th Street. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lubbockoralfacialsurgery.com/blooddrive.