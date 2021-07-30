Hockley County Peach Festival happening Saturday July 31st

LEVELLAND, Texas – English Newsom Cellars encourages you to squeeze in every opportunity to celebrate the waning days of summer with peaches and wine. Join them for the Newsom Family Farms Peach & Wine Festival, Saturday, July 31 from 2-7 PM. You won’t want to miss this peachy, fun-filled summer celebration! While you’re there you can tour Newsom Family Farms for hours of family fun! Newsom Family Farms is a family-friendly experience for all ages. Wine lovers can visit our Wine Barn. You can enjoy your wine while you listen to live music and enjoy food from local food trucks. English Newsom Cellars will be serving Just Peachy Sangria and other award winning wines. Juicy sweet peaches and wine come together to help you celebrate the season’s fresh flavors.

Location:

3573 Horseshoe

Levelland, TX