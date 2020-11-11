Hodges Community Center hosts Fall Fairy Trail on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fairy Trail is happening on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Walk through a whimsical fairy trail and explore all the various paths and themes inside Hodges. Discover magical miniature houses and scenes fit for fairies and gnomes. Take home a fairy kit to make your own fall fairy garden made with objects found along the Arboretum trail. Pre-registration required by November 12 by noon. Fairy Kits are $20, $10 for additional fairies. Various themes available. Go to www.playlubbock.com Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Avenue.

