Hodges Community Center hosts two fun painting classes this month

LUBBOCK, Texas – The month of March you can do the West Texas Painting Series or paint your pet at Hodges Community Center.

This first: The West Texas Painting Series Workshops are a collection series of four different artworks inspired by the plant life, wildlife, and landscapes of West Texas. You may register for 1 workshop or the whole series.

3/11 Agave in Bloom (24″x48″ Canvas)

3/27 Cotton Bolls (24″x48″ Canvas)

4/10 Abstract Texas Horned Lizard

(36″x48″ Canvas)

4/24 Palo Duro Canyon Landscape

(24″x48″ Canvas)Pre-registration is required the Thursday before each workshop by noon. Register at www.playlubbock.com

The second: Create a unique & fun portrait of your fury friend! Lessons on how to lay out your portrait, with demonstrations from the early sketch to finishing details of fur, nose and eyes will be provided. Bring a printed eye level picture of your pet. Sign up with family or a friend if you want! All ages are welcome.Pre-registration required by noon on 3/24. Ages 6+ (2 hrs) Canvas size is 16 x 20. Register at www.playlubbock.com or call 767-3706.

ALSO: Bring a printed picture of your pet, and we recommend taking a picture at your pet’s eye level – that would be the best angle for the portrait. You may bring more than 1 picture if needed. You may also email pictures of your pet to sorayavg@gmail.com ahead of the registration deadline if you want her to go ahead and get you a light sketch started on the canvas of your pet to help you. THE DEADLINE FOR THIS PRE-SKETCH IS 3/19/21 by noon