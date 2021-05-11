Hold My Beer Mud Ranch happening May 21st, benefitting two families in need

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Hold My Beer Mud Ranch is here to bring something fun, safe, and different to West Texas and it’s relatives. They realize that living out here, we are limited on ‘things to do’, so we’re here to make sure you experience a new type of weekend fun! For every ticket that is sold they will be donating a portion of the proceeds to these families to help with living expenses and traveling for them to get the care that’s needed to hopefully beat this disease since their families hasn’t been able to work with caring for their children. Please have everyone share this and buy tickets so we can help these families in a time of struggle and sickness. You can buy your tickets here: Holdmybeermudranch.com

