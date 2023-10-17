LUBBOCK, Texas—The Junior League of Lubbock presents Holiday Happening 2023 beginning November 15 with their sneak peek night. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful life”. Tickets are on sale now at jllubbock.com for market hall shopping and all the special events. All proceeds benefit their signature projects such a Spark, Kinds in the Kitchen and their new focus, elder care. Find out more on their website at www.jllubbock.com.
Holiday Happening 2023 presented by The Junior League of Lubbock has tickets on their website for November 15 through 19
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: