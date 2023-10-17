LUBBOCK, Texas—The Junior League of Lubbock presents Holiday Happening 2023 beginning November 15 with their sneak peek night. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful life”. Tickets are on sale now at jllubbock.com for market hall shopping and all the special events. All proceeds benefit their signature projects such a Spark, Kinds in the Kitchen and their new focus, elder care. Find out more on their website at www.jllubbock.com.