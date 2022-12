LUBBOCK, Texas—After being under new ownership for a year, Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe said it is excited for the new changes and to better connect with customers. Even Santa is impressed and will be stopping by for Scoops N’ Santa on Thursday, December 15. Take the family by for a fun night with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe is located at 3403 34th Street; you can also keep with them on social media at: Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe.