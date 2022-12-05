LUBBOCK, Texas— Hook & Reel is a fun, authentic, experience-driven seafood concept featuring Cajun-inspired cuisine. At Hook & Reel our signature boil forks over bold flavors with a genuine, down-home feel. The Hook & Reel seafood boil dishes up the “reel” deal – the full backyard boil experience and flavor, with a twist. They are partnered with Lubbock Dining for Charities and this month a portion of the proceeds go to support Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. They are located at 6201 Slide Rd. You can also give them a call at 806-701-2930. Find out more about Dining for Charities at diningforcharitieslub.com