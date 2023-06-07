LUBBOCK, Texas—Horizon School of the Arts invites you back-to-school where students present the smart and ferociously funny musical Mean Girls Jr, June 8 through 11 at LHUCA Firehouse Theatre. Adapted from the hit movie written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, Mean Girls Jr tells the story of student Cady Heron who must learn to navigate the treacherous social hierarchy of high school when her family moves to suburban Illinois from Kenya. Find out more on Facebook, HORIZON SCHOOL OF THE ARTS. Purchase tickets: ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/mean-girls-jr-horizon-school-of-the-arts.