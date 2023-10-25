LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Martin Binks with Texas Tech’s Nutrition and Metabolic Health Initiative is back as part of this series. You may think that your body shuts down while you’re sleeping, but according to Dr. Binks, it’s quite the opposite. Dr. Binks said there’s so much recovering from your everyday life your body does during the night. Plus, the rest allows all of your body systems and hormones a chance to balance out. Dr. Binks said it’s crucial for you to get a deep sleep, and let your body rebuild!