LUBBOCK, Texas—Howdy Homemade was born out of a vision to see and realize the potential of everyone. Howdy’s is committed to proving job opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They are excited to be partnering with Lubbock Matadors. Stop by for a scoop and one of their pies at 2628 W Loop 289 in West Canyon. Find them on Facebook: Howdy Homemade West Texas. Keep up with the Lubbock Matadors on social media: Lubbock Matadors SC.