LUBBOCK, Texas—A big thank you to Hub City Burger Bar for joining us on Friday. Nathan and his family fed our crew burgers, nachos, salads, wings and salsa. All this made fresh in their brick oven with a unique flavor. You can even watch your favorite team on the screens while dining in at 3711 19th Street, off Marsha Sharp Freeway. They are easy to get to and close to Tech campus, downtown and the medical district. Find out more @hubcityburgerbar.