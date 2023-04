LUBBOCK, Texas—Hub City Hangout is having a car cruise and show with proceeds benefiting Caleb’s Closet and St. Francis Ministries. The car cruise is Friday, April 14 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and the show is Saturday, April 15 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Reach out to enter and for more information at hubcityhangout.com or by contacting Tony at 806-206-2804 or Phil at 806-787-5986.