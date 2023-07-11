LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock ISD is adding the HVAC Program to their Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs. These programs prepare students with hands on training to prepare them for future careers. The CTE Program relies on the many generous partners and community supporters who provide extended learning activities for our future generation. The program is always looking for community partners to get involved. Visit lubbockisd.org/cte or on Facebook.com/LubbockISDCTE for more information.