LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivers meals every day and they needs our help. There are several ways to donate your time at LMOW. It doesn’t take a lot of time; but your smiling face can make a difference in the short amount of time. You can get involved by reaching out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or on their website at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.