LUBBOCK, Texas— If you have a cabinet of old medications, make plans to get rid of these at the Medication Cleanout on Saturday April 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion at 3601-4th Street. This is a free service that helps the community get rid of potential sources of poison. Find out more by calling 806-414-9495 or at medicationcleanout.com.