LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosted, “In an Instant” with Lee Woodruff, Thursday, April 27 at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center. Lee Woodruff has a personal perspective on what to do when life is suddenly turned upside down. Lee and her husband Bob share their journey to recovery and healing following the traumatic brain injury he suffered while covering the war in Iraq for ABC News. TTUHSC’s Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Texas and across the nation by advancing multidisciplinary science in women’s health. Recognizing that differences matter, the Institute promotes health, individually inspired, through scientific investigation, translation of science into practice and providing outreach that impacts the community for today and tomorrow. Find out more at laurabushinstitute.org.