LUBBOCK, Texas – The largest charity shoot in Lubbock is fast approaching on August 7th! The West Texas Shootout has it all- two sets of team prizes, two sets of HOA prizes, Junior Buckles (new this year!), side games with prizes for each, silent and live auctions, rib-eye steaks, chicken, beef sliders and desserts for lunch, sausage wraps for breakfast and snacks in the afternoon, free beer at the end! Check out more here.