InvisaWear is a smart wearable technology to help save your life

LUBBOCK, Texas – InvisaWear is way to wear or have something with you at all times to contact people if you are in trouble. It all started when one night after an event with Ray, Rajia was walking back to her car when a car full of guys rolled down the window and started yelling inappropriate comments, the car stopped and one of the guys started to get out. Luckily, Rajia was able to run and get in her car, unharmed. Though she was now safe, Rajia felt completely helpless. Although her phone was right in her purse, she didn’t have that split second to find her phone and call the police or her friends who were still inside, at the event, less than a block away. Rajia and Ray first started working on invisaWear while in college. After exploring safety devices that provide S.O.S solutions, Rajia and Ray felt defeated. The current options were too big and bulky, or displayed a “panic button” feeling. They wanted a stylish, discreet S.O.S device, ideal for everyday wear. Thus, invisaWear was born!

HOW IT WORKS-

Step 1: Just double click the back of the charm to send an S.O.S. False alarm? No worries, our app allows you to easily cancel an alert.

Step 2: Up-to 5 emergency contacts will be alerted via text message with your GPS location & S.O.S alert. If you have the free 9-1-1 feature enabled, trained ADT agents will notify 9-1-1 and let your emergency contacts know via text message.

STEP 3: If you have the Premium feature, trained ADT agents will call to check on you. They’ll notify 9-1-1 and keep your emergency contacts in the loop via text message. With invisaWear Premium, you also have access to a safety network of ADT security agents 24/7. They’re available via phone or chat and can stay with you on the line until you’re safe, for example while walking home or to your ride.





