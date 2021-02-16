LUBBOCK, Texas – IRONMAN today announced that the IRONMAN® 70.3® Lubbock triathlon taking place on June 27, 2021 will be designated as the IRONMAN 70.3 North American TriClub Championship – Central Region for 2021. Lubbock joins the 2021 Global TriClub Championship Series as the seventh event internationally and the fourth within the United States. General Registration for IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock is currently open by visiting, www.ironman.com/im703-lubbock.

Central Region: IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock (June 27) – The IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock triathlon begins with a 1.2-mile swim in Historic Dunbar Lake. Once on the bike, athletes will experience everything from flat and fast to challenging hills with scenic views of Yellow House Canyons. To close out the 70.3-mile journey, athletes will have a high-energy run that traverses through the beautiful Texas Tech campus and the surrounding Lubbock area. The 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock triathlon will offer 2 handcycle slots to the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship® in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i, as well as 60 qualifying slots and 2 handcycle slots to the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah.

