ISR Lubbock teaches your kids to swim safe and correctly

LUBBOCK, Texas – Infant Swimming Resource’s Self-Rescue technique is the safest provider of survival swimming lessons for children from six months to six years. Many parents don’t realize the dangers of introducing young children to water before they have the skills to survive. Before your baby can feel confident to safely enjoy the water, he or she must first learn the skills needed for survival.ISR is the safest provider of swimming lessons for infants and toddlers worldwide. With more than 45 years of research and development behind ISR’sSelf-Rescue™ program, ISR teaches each child survival skills in conjunction with basic swimming lessons that give them the competence required to safely enjoy the water.Complacency happens to even the best parents, and is extremely dangerous…Everyday children in the United States reach the water unsupervised and end up in potential drowning situations. Every time your baby doesn’t fall into the water it can reinforce the idea that they can be left alone for “just a second.” The best safeguard is not to rely on your baby’s past behavior but to equip your babies. Check them out here: www.infantswim.com