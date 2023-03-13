LUBBOCK, Texas—In observance of Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, Amber Federizo, DNP, an Octapharma clinical nurse educator specializing in hematology for women, and Kaitlin Bartholomew, plasma donor and mom to Carson and Bryson educate us on the importance of donating. When Kaitlin Bartholomew donates plasma, it’s personal. Kaitlin’s two young sons, Carson and Bryson, were both diagnosed with severe hemophilia A at just one week old. It takes 1200 plasma donations to treat one patient with hemophilia for one year. Hemophilia is just one of the bleeding disorders affecting at approximately 3 million Americans – many of which require human-sourced plasma for treatment.