LUBBOCK, Texas—The community is invited to Buddy’s Birthday Bash on September 7 from 10: a.m. until 7:00 p.m. It is free admission with activities all day including a free concert from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. featuring The Rock Masons Band and Sherry Holley. There will be an instrument petting zoo, make our own “crickets” and more in the education space. Plus, screening of “Buddy Holly: Listen to Me” will run all day and so much more. Find out more on FaceBook, Buddy Holly Center or Instagram, buddyhollycenter.