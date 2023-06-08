LUBBOCK, Texas—A music concert by famous Bollywood Singer, Music Composer and Performer, Mika Singh. This will be Mika’s first time in West Texas, and his concert will benefit the South Plains Food Bank. Get your tickets at buddyhollyhall.com for this performance on Sunday, June 11. The SPFB has a mission to alleviate hunger and give hope to the hungry. The SPFB is always in need of volunteers, food drives, financial giving and more. If you know someone in need, reach out so the SPFB can help. You can find out more about donating and getting assistance at: SPFB.org or 806-763-3003.