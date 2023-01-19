LUBBOCK, Texas—The YWCA is hosting the 14th annual YWCA Father Daughter Dance on Sunday, February 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is open to the community at the YWCA at 6501 University Avenue. The dance will include a live DJ and special appearances by Princesses, Raider Red and the Texas Tech Pom Squad. Enjoy finger foods, a chocolate foundation and more while making memories. You can purchase tickets at the YWCA or at ywcalubbock.org. Find out more at facebook.com/ywcaofLubbock or instagram.com/ywcaoflubbock.