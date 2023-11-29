LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Mall is excited to host the Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 2 beginning at 8:30 a.m. This is a free event thanks to the sponsors, Chick-Fil-A, Bubba’s 33 and Premiere Cinemas. There will be crafts, a special priced movie at Premiere Cinemas and time to have those photos made with Santa. Plus, this is a great time to pick an angel from the tree and give back. Find out more at southplainsmall.com/events/breakfastwithsanta, southplainsmall.com/events/angeltree.