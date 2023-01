LUBBOCK, Texas—Grab your tickets for the gala sponsored by CASA of the South Plains. 100% of all funds raised stay right here in the south plains. There are over 700 children in foster care that need the gift of a CASA volunteer advocate. The gala will begin at 7:00 p.m. on February 25 at the Texas Tech University Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Get tickets and more information on CASA at Casaofthesouthplains.org or StacyK@casaofthesouthplains.org.