LUBBOCK, Texas—Karen is no stranger to building relationships and selling to the Lubbock and surrounding areas. She has been selling her candles and jewelry since the 90s in her previous boutiques, the stock shows and Holiday Happening. She is excited to have a new store front located at 2614-130th Street, Suite 32. Her grand opening is Wednesday, May 3. You can also reach out on Facebook at Karen’s Kreations or call 254-223-9995.