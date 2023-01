LUBBOCK, Texas—Community Health Center of Lubbock is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, February 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They need LVNs, CMAs and several other positions filled. The job fair will be held at 1610 5th Street. You can find our more details at chclubbock.org/career-fair.