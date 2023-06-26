LUBBOCK, Texas—JD Harvey Designs is celebrating their one-year anniversary by throwing a huge party for an amazing cause. All are invited to this free event on July 7 at Sophia’s Place, 7330 19th Street. 100% of the raised proceeds will go to the Frenship Foundation for Leadership. You can enjoy a bar, food, music and more. This is a free event but be ready to shop the silent auction! Find out more at jdharveydesigns.com or on Facebook, JD Harvey Designs.