LUBBOCK, Texas—This Christmas Sip & Shop has something for everyone, from professional photos with Santa, a free craft for the little ones, a Wendy’s frosty coupon, food trucks, more than 100 vendors and more. You can even bring your pup to have a photo with Santa. This free event is Saturday, December 2 at the YWCA. Find out more on their Facebook page, Sip & Shop Christmas Event.