LUBBOCK, Texas—Get a jumpstart on shopping this weekend at the Sip & Shop at Vintage Township. Shop with 65 plus local vendors while enjoying a glass of wine. Plus, you can get your holiday card minis made, grab a bite with the local food trucks and more. This Sip & Shop is Sunday, November 6 at 12001 Trafalgar Avenue. Get more info at fb.me/e/5bgLonuDs.