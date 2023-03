LUBBOCK, Texas—High Point Village and The Burkhart Center are joining together for a Spring Fling Sock Hop event for individuals with intellectual disabilities. This event takes place on Thursday, March 30 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at High Point Village. There will be dancing, karaoke, hot dogs, cotton candy and ice cream from Howdy’s. Find out more at highpointvillage.org or depts.ttu.edu/burkhartcenter.