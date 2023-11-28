LUBBOCK, Texas—The 65th annual Carol of Lights will be on Saturday, December 2nd. The event is one of Texas Tech’s largest and oldest traditions. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Carillon Concert, followed by the light show, fireworks and a drone show. The event is free to attend, and all are invited. Find out more including parking, the clear purse policy and more at 100.ttu.edu/caroloflights.