LUBBOCK, Texas—Who doesn’t love a hat contest? It’s an Easter hat parade and hat contest on Saturday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Adventure Park. Get creative with your hat, because there is a hat contest for all ages with prizes. Trends and Friend will be there to see how creative your hats look! Find out more at adventurepark.com, or 806-793-7275. Adventure Park is located at 5110 29th Drive.