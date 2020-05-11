It’s Motivational Monday with Kristi Frazier discussing the importance of mental health

LUBBOCK, Texas–It’s National Women’s Health Week and in today’s Motivational Monday, Kristi Frazier discusses the importance of mental health for all women. Take a look a the video to get some tips on what you can do to become your best you.
