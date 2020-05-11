It’s Motivational Monday with Kristi Frazier discussing the importance of mental health

LUBBOCK, Texas--For almost two years, I have had the upmost pleasure of meeting countless individuals and sharing their stories on Trends & Friends and on social media. I have been blessed beyond measure to work with a talented group here at KLBK. And, if you're reading this, you're likely one of the many reasons I have loved hosting this show. Thank you to the Hub City and all the surrounding communities (including my own hometown of Earth) for welcoming me back home and allowing me to come into your homes.