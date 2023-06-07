LUBBOCK, Texas—Even if we aren’t ready to talk about school, you can register your child at The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation for next year. The Condra School provides intensive and highly specialized individualized instruction to students based on their strengths and creative abilities. The Condra School closes any gaps while allowing each child to move ahead in areas of strength. Reach out to the Condra School for more information or even to take a tour of their new building at condraschool.com or by calling 806-993-4040.