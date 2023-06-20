LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock ISD makes it easy to register your child for the 2023-2024 school year. They are having their 4th annual Lubbock ISD Drive-Thru Registration event on Thursday, July 27 from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Monterey High School at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue. Free school supplies donated by our friends at United Supermarkets and H-E-B will be provided until supplies run out. You can also register your child online to eliminate the need for multiple paper enrollment forms. Visit lubbockisd.org/registration, call the help line for assistance at 806-219-0190.