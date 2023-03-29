LUBBOCK, Texas—Flatlands Dance Theatre presents: 60×30: A Festival of One-Minute Dances. You are invited to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience of viewing the work of 30 choreographers in one action-packed evening, including nationally-renowned guest artists, local nonprofit organizations, and dance students and schools, alongside our own FDT artists. Never before have we been able to bring so much world-class talent together in one evening of dance. There is something for everyone in this family-friendly, cutting-edge production. This production will be April 7 and 8 at the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre. Purchase tickets and find out more at flatlandsdance.org.