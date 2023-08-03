LUBBOCK, Texas— Covenant Medical Group is hosting their 2nd annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This event is free to attend at the Covenant Northwest Clinic located at 511 N. Frankford Avenue. Families can come and get ready to head back to school with immunizations, sports physicals and more. There will be lots of fun activities for all ages. Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, Covenant Health.