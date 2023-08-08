LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s the Back-to-School Sip & Shop at Crossroads Event Center this Saturday, August 12 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This free event will include more than 50 vendors with jewelry, baked goods, clothing, shoes, décor, soaps, candles, dog products and more. Bring an item to donate to the local nonprofit FOUND for a chance to win diamond jewelry. Find out more on the Facebook link, FB.ME/E/7OKJ7GPLA?MIBEXTID=GG3LNB.