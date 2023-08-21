LUBBOCK, Texas—Market Street and English Newsom Cellars invites us to their very first Hatch Green Chile Festival on Saturday, August 26. The Hatch Green Chile Festival is a must-attend event and is the perfect spicy finish to a hot summer for any chile fan. At this event you can purchase roasted chiles, jars of salsa, seasoned tortilla chips, popcorn and more. You can enjoy hatch green chile brisket nachos, roasted corn, macaroni and cheese, peach cobbler with your $20 ticket. Purchase tickets and find out more information on Facebook, English Newsom Cellars.