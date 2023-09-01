LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s time for this month’s DIY Saturday Workshop at Lubbock Habitat Restore, located at 3630 50th Street. This monthly workshop on Saturday, September 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. is free to attend and all materials are provided. While you are there, make sure to shop at the Habitat ReStore. They are always needing donations and all the proceeds go to support building homes for Habitat for Humanity. Find out more @lubbockhabitatrestore.