LUBBOCK, Texas— This is as easy as pie to give back! The Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having their 32nd annual Easy As Pie fundraiser now through November 22. Get a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie for every $5 donation you make to Lubbock MOW when shopping at any Lubbock United Supermarket location. Find out more on their Facebook page, Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
by: Brandi Driggers
