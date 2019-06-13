It’s time for the South Plains SPCA’s Pours 4 Paws

LUBBOCK, Texas–The South Plains SPCA is partnering with the Overton Hotel and Conference Center to host a fun event benefiting our furry friends at the 2nd annual Pours 4 Paws.

Take a look at this video to get all the event details and how you can participate. Plus, meet the adorable dog, Sandy. She’s an 11-year old Chihuahua Terrier, and she is available for adoption, just click here.For more information visit the: South Plains SPCA and for tickets send an email to: adoptions.spspca@gmail.com.

