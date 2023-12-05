LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a new tradition hosted by James Morgan Ltd., Christmas Tour at Reserve at 10507 Quaker Avenue. What a fun night benefiting the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. Make plans to bring the family on Thursday, December 7 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. and enjoy carriage rides, photos with Santa, food trucks, holiday shopping and more. Bring your donation or they will be accepting donations through December 22. Find out more on Facebook or Instagram, James Morgan Ltd.