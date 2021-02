LUBBOCK, Texas - We all hibernate a bit more in the winter and now is the perfect time to focus on healthier living activities and cozy lifestyle hacks to ensure you are keeping yourself healthy & happy!

Make a Zen space for yourself: You don't have to break the bank to create a peaceful & functional space in your home this year - with many of us shifting to work at home, we need to take some time out of the day for ourselves away from that workspace! I found a ton of affordable & super cool items to help me achieve my wellness goals this year! From yoga mats to meditation books to incense to candles you can really get creative in curating the perfect at-home self-care space!