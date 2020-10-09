JM4 Dimensions grand opening in Lubbock Saturday

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – JM4 Dimensions a faculty with a firearms training facility complete with top of the line shooting simulators.  JM4 Dimensions is a proud partner of USCCA and D.R.A.W. Academy to provide the best training in the area.  Their training facilities offer a wide array of firearm training classes and elite firearms instructors keep their students engaged and having fun while becoming a better more proficient gun owner/handler.

There grand opening on Saturday will offer some great giveaways you do not want to miss.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar