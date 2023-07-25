LUBBOCK, Texas—We heard from two of the speakers that will share their empowering stories at this year’s U&I Conference, Jo Anderson and Anna Johnson. These are two of the many speakers that those attending will have the opportunity to learn from at the conference on Tuesday, October 3. You can expect a full day of breakout sessions, fellowship, shopping, food and more. The keynote speakers for this conference are Debbie McGuire, the first lady of Texas Tech Football, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD and TTU alumni and Southwest Airlines representative, Laura Nieto. Sponsorships, tickets and more information can be found at uandiconference.com. Find The U&I Conference on Facebook; like and share for a change to win your tickets.